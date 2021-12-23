Methuen’s Bonanno-Baker Joins Young Farmers and Ranchers Committee

Heather Bonanno-Baker of Methuen has been appointed to the American Farm Bureau Federation’s Young Farmers and Ranchers Committee.

Bonanno-Baker works on the family’s farm, Pleasant Valley Gardens in Methuen, alongside her grandfather and mother. The farm raises flowers and vegetables and sells wholesale and retail to consumers. She is president of Essex County Farm Bureau, chairs the statewide Young Farmers and Ranchers committee and serves on the statewide Promotion and Education committee.

Massachusetts Farm Bureau Federation President Warren Shaw said, “On a state-level, she has focused on bringing in new, younger members to our committee to help with its succession. She’s also focused on creative ways to engage our current members. Her enthusiasm and positive can-do attitude will be an asset.”

Bonanno-Baker holds a bachelor’s degree in science in sustainable food and farming from the University of Massachusetts in Amherst.

