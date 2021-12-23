Merrimack Valley Mayors and Town Managers Preview the Year Ahead Jan. 14

Newly elected and re-elected Merrimack Valley mayors along with town managers will be on hand to discuss the year ahead during a breakfast forum in January.

Mayors James J. Fiorentini of Haverhill, Neil Perry of Methuen, Brian DePena of Lawrence, Kassandra Gove of Amesbury and Sean Reardon of Newburyport join Town Managers Andrew Flanagan of Andover, Eileen Donoghue of Lowell and Melissa Murphy-Rodriquez of North Andover.

Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito has also been invited to speak.

Panelists address members of the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce Friday, Jan. 14, from 7:15-9:15 a.m., at Michael’s Function Hall, 12 Alpha St., Haverhill. A hot breakfast will be served. Admission is $30 for members and $50 for nonmembers. Registration information is available at merrimackvalleychamber.com or by calling 978-686-0900.

