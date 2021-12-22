Essex County Sheriff Coppinger’s Office Receives Federal Grant to Help Transition Inmates off Drugs

Essex County Sheriff Kevin F. Coppinger’s office is receiving a $25,000 federal Residential Substance Abuse Treatment grant for its jail-based treatment program.

Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration passed along nearly $215,000 in federal money to Essex County and seven other Massachusetts sheriff’s offices. The federal Residential Substance Abuse Treatment grant program is aimed at breaking the cycle of drugs and violence by reducing the demand for, use and trafficking of illegal drugs.

“The RSAT grant awards help individuals suffering from substance misuse issues recover and reintegrate successfully into society,” said Baker. “Our Administration remains committed to addressing the opioid epidemic in Massachusetts by connecting those in need with critical resources to help them in recovery.”

Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito added, “Their work provides services, builds support networks of those with lived experience and facilitates resources beyond their incarceration.”

According to the Commonwealth, the grant program allows departments to re-examine the way they provide substance abuse treatment to individuals in their custody with the goal of breaking the cycle of drugs and violence by reducing the demand for use and trafficking of illegal drugs. For more than 20 years, the U.S. Department of Justice’ Bureau of Justice Assistance has passed along the money to the state’s Executive Office of Public Safety and Security’s Office of Grants and Research.

Grants help correctional institutions to provide services for jailed individuals. It prepares offenders for reintegration into the communities from which they are from by incorporating reentry planning activities into treatment programs. Beyond incarceration, the programs also assist participants and their communities during the reentry process.

