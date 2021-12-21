Gourmet House Asian Cuisine Opens in Central Square, Bradford

Haverhill’s newest Asian restaurant formally opened last week in Central Square, Bradford.

Gourmet House Asian Cuisine, 115 S. Main St., was opened by owners Lucy Lu and Youjuan Lu. The restaurant is open every day, but Tuesdays, with dine in, takeout and delivery.

The menu includes a number of “Three Delights” packages including chicken, beef and jumbo shrimp in garlic spicy Szechuan sauce and chef’s specials with crispy scallops, squid and wings.

The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce was on hand with the owners last Thursday to celebrate the grand opening with Mayor James J. Fiorentini, City Council President Melinda E. Barrett and representatives of Reps. Linda Dean Campbell and Christina Minicucci and Sen. Diana DiZoglio.

