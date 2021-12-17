Haverhill Begins Distribution Monday of Free COVID-19 Home Test Kits

The Haverhill Health Department begins distributing free COVID-19 testing kits to Haverhill residents next week at the Citizen’s Center, mayor office and Haverhill Public Library.

Mayor James J. Fiorentini said Friday several thousand test kits are also being given to community partners and local nonprofits to assist in distributing them to the public.

“We are planning to distribute the test kits over the next week with the goal of deterring the spread of COVID during holiday gatherings,” Fiorentini said.

The kits, which include two antigen rapid tests in every box, will be available at the Citizen’s Center, 10 Welcome St., Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, from noon-4 p.m., and during the center’s COVID vaccination clinics Monday and Tuesday from 4-7. The tests kits will also be available at the Citizen’s Center Friday, Christmas Eve, from 9 a.m.-noon. The antigen tests provide results in about 15 minutes.

The kits, which are only for people who live or work in Haverhill, will be available at the mayor’s office at City Hall on Thursday, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m.-noon. Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main St., will have them Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, from 9 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Residents may pick up one test kit for every two people in their family.

The Health Department is also providing test kits to the Boys and Girls Club, for distribution Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., and YMCA Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

Test kits are also going to Haverhill Housing Authority, Bethany Homes, Judson House, Emmaus and Sarah’s Place.

