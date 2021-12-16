Haverhill Schools Plan Added Police Presence Following Generic, National Shooting Threat

Haverhill school officials are telling parents they are fully aware of generic videos on social media, threatening a school shooting somewhere in the country Friday.

Superintendent Margaret Marotta emailed families Thursday afternoon, saying “the safety and security of our schools are our priority.”

“While these postings are determined to be a non-credible threat, HPD will continue to monitor the situation and provide a police presence in our schools tomorrow. We are thankful to our police for their continued support and partnership.”

Marotta said the videos are currently circulating across the country, but contain no detail about the state, school or time.

