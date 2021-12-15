Full Package of Haverhill Public School Job Trades Wins Praise

There was praise all around last week when the complete package of Haverhill school job shifts was formally presented to the Haverhill School Committee.

School Superintendent Margaret Marotta told the Committee Shaun Ashworth, a longtime history teacher at Haverhill High moved into the ninth grade assistant principal’s post at the school. Hailey Prunier, a member of the Student Advisory Council and one of Ashworth’s former students said she is very pleased.

“Mr. Ashworth has taught me more than I can even describe. I cannot think of any one person who would be better for this job,” she said.

Meanwhile, Meg Fitzgerald, ninth grade assistant principal, moves to the assistant principal position at Caleb Dustin Hunking School. Jon Mangion, current drug and alcohol abuse counselor and retired high school counselor and assistant principal, becomes interim assistant principal of 11th grade. Marotta explained the reason for the changes.

“Meg Fitzgerald, who is an assistant principal there now was really interested in moving back to her roots at the elementary school and the middle school level. Jon Mangion, who has been an assistant principal at the high school in the past, said that he’d really like to step up and move back into that role as assistant principal for the remainder of the year and it seemed like a win-win,” she said.

Mangion will also work closely with Victoria Lu, current assistant principal of 11th and 12th grade, who returns to her previous position of assistant principal of 12th grade. Sam Bradbury remains assistant principal of 10th grade.

Marotta said High School Principal Jason Meland is pleased with the shifts as was Mayor James J. Fiorentini who expressed his gratitude to the superintendent for filling the positions by promoting from within.

