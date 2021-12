Methuen Construction, Plaistow, N.H., Police Department and members of the Plaistow Police Association are collecting non-perishable food and personal care products Saturday, Dec. 11, from 8 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Market Basket Plaza, 34 Plaistow Road, Plaistow.

Police will provide a police cruiser to fill with donations. All of the food collected will benefit Plaistow’s Saint Luke’s Food Pantry at Holy Angels.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...