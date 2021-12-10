Cummings Grants Gives Boost to GLFHC’s Mobile Units, Healthcare for the Homeless Program

Greater Lawrence Family Health Center is receiving $20,000 from Cummings Foundation to support its mobile health units and Healthcare for the Homeless program.

The supplemental gift, part of Cummings’ Make a Difference Dollars program, supports services for Mobile Health Units that provide health care to the homeless throughout the Merrimack Valley. The units serve more than 1,000 patients a year, and the Cummings Foundation grant enables more frequent visits to places along its route and adds new locations. Services include primary and other specialized care, substance addiction treatment and behavioral health counseling.

“Being a recipient of these additional funds is a testament to all the good our team is doing throughout the Merrimack Valley to provide comprehensive health care to our region’s most vulnerable residents—those who are homeless and in need of shelter. GLFHC is forever grateful to the Cummings Foundation for this recognition and increased support for our staff, clinicians and of course the patients we serve,” said Health Center Senior Vice President of External Relations and Chief Strategy Officer Rich Napolitano.

The Cummings’ Make a Difference Dollars program allocates additional money to organizations that have been awarded initial gifts after a site visit review by a committee of volunteers. The Heath Center is one of 30 local nonprofits sharing in $10 million in funding from Cummings Foundation. The organization is receiving $500,000 over a 10-year period.

For 40 years, GLFHC has provided comprehensive primary health care services to underserved residents of the Merrimack Valley. The organization has six health centers and pharmacies in Lawrence, Methuen and Haverhill. GLFHC uses a comprehensive care service delivery model tailored to meet the needs of the target population—economically disadvantaged, minorities and working poor. All services are linguistically and culturally sensitive to patients’ needs.

