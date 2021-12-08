Former U.S. Rep. Frank Among Those Speaking at Cannabis Workshop Thursday in Haverhill

Former U.S. Congressman Barney Frank is among those scheduled to speak at a cannabis education and networking conference Thursday night in downtown Haverhill.

The GrowWell Conference, focusing in part on learning to properly and safely grow cannabis, is organized by Haverhill residents Andrew Mutty of Beantown Greentown and Jimmy Carbone of Craft Haverhill.

Four panel discussions cover “Health and Wellness,” “Dispensary Talk,” “Regulatory Talk” and “Grow Workshop.”

The Health and Wellness segment features Tom Rand, Laura Beohner, Dr. Marion McNabb and Dr. Uma Dhanabalan, while the Dispensary Panel brings perspectives from Rob Difazio, CNA Stores; Jackie Brayman, Full Harvest Moonz; Caroline Pineau, Stem Haverhill; and Meaka Brown, Mello.

Former U.S. Rep. Frank leads a Regulatory Panel with attorney Blake Mensing and Haverhill architect Matt Juros. The Grow Workshop will be led by Mutty, introduced by Kathy Fitts; with Ed DeSousa, Jim Wolterding and Mark Leone, also known as “Dr. Dank.”

Exhibitors include hydroponic supply stores Mass Hydroponics and Green Harvest Hydroponics.

The conference takes place Thursday, Dec. 9, from 4-10 p.m., at Barking Dog Ale House, 77 Washington St., Haverhill. Tickets, which must be purchased in advance online, are limited to those 21 years old or older and cost $28 for general admission or $50 for entrance and a goodie bag with gifts from some sponsors. There will be no cannabis sales or consumption at the event.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...