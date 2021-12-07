Sen. DiZoglio and Gubernatorial Contender Diehl Call on Baker to Address Unemployment Insurance

Gov. Charlie Baker has come under fire from state Sen. Diana DiZoglio and Geoff Diehl, the man vying to be Baker’s successor, over issues relating to employers’ unemployment insurance costs.

The actions come on the heels of the state House and Senate assigning $500 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act money to the unemployment insurance trust fund. DiZoglio, who is a candidate for state auditor, called on the Baker Administration to provide greater transparency around how much money is in the unemployment fund.

“Our small businesses deserve answers,” said DiZoglio. “This administration must provide a full accounting of overpayments and fraud so that the burden does not continue to fall back on our mom and pop shops. Due to the lack of access, transparency and accountability, our local families continue to pay the price.”

In a letter Friday, DiZoglio and fellow legislators asked for a financial report or, at least, provide “a clear explanation as to what is preventing the release of this information.” The Baker Administration has not issued a report on the fund since June, when the account showed a $1.77 billion deficit

Meanwhile, Diehl called on Baker Monday to veto the $4 billion legislative spending plan until the state acts to reduce employers’ unemployment insurance costs. The Republican gubernatorial candidate said, “For our state to allocate recently-received federal funding without adequately protecting our state’s economy from potential disaster is irresponsible and must be corrected.”

