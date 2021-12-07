Haverhill Bank Expands Leadership Team, Hiring Vice President and Promoting Two Longtime Staff

Haverhill Bank is growing its leadership team with a new vice president and the promotions of two longtime staffers as assistant vice presidents.

Nicole A. Moses of Boxford recently joined Haverhill Bank as vice president and credit analyst, while Sherry L. Temple-Pruyn of North Hampton, N.H., was promoted to assistant vice president, mortgage officer and originator, and Kristina M. Parkhurst of Haverhill was promoted to assistant vice president and accounting manager.

Moses’ banking experience dates back nearly 30 years with increasing responsibilities at such institutions as Bank of Boston, Eastern Bank and Citizens Bank. Haverhill Bank President and CEO Thomas L. Mortimer welcomed her to the bank’s leadership team.

“Nicole will be a great asset to the commercial credit team, bringing experience and expertise she has accrued from her years in commercial credit” he said. Originally from Scituate, Moses has lived on the North Shore for many years. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Lynchburg College in Lynchburg, Va.

Temple-Pruyn began her career at Haverhill Bank in 2014 and manages the bank’s West Newbury office and also assists clients as a mortgage officer and originator. She received her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from New England College of Business and Finance. She is active in the community, currently serving as a Friend of North Hampton, N.H., Public Library and previously as president of the Friends of the G.A.R. Library, West Newbury; member at large of the West Newbury Community Preservation Committee; trustee of G.A.R. Library; and treasurer and board member of Coastal Homebuyer Education of Newburyport. Among her hobbies, Temple-Pruyn holds a student pilot’s license and is an avid snowboarder.

Parkhurst began as a teller 18 years ago at Haverhill Bank. She progressed, taking on positions in Electronic Banking and Operations before joining the accounting department in 2015. She received her Bachelor of Science Degree in 2019 from Southern New Hampshire University.

