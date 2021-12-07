District Attorney’s Office Releases Name of Haverhill Woman Killed in Sunday Crash

The 62-year-old woman killed late Sunday afternoon in a two-car crash was identified Tuesday as Kathy Roy of Haverhill.

The identification was made Tuesday by Carrie Kimball, spokesperson for Essex County District Attorney Jonathan W. Blodgett, after confirmation next of kin had been notified.

As first reported by WHAV Monday, Roy died after suffering injuries during a crash around 6 p.m., Sunday, at Main Street and Smiley Avenue in Haverhill. She was the only occupant of a 2014 Honda CRV and was trapped inside. Haverhill Fire Chief Robert M. O’Brien said he understood the woman was turning left from Smiley Avenue onto Main Street and collided with a 2020 Chrysler Town and Country minivan

Haverhill Police and Fire Department were dispatched after receiving an emergency 9-1-1 call. O’Brien said firefighters used an extrication tool to open the Honda’s door. The driver and passenger in Chrysler were able to escape without assistance.

Roy was treated at the scene by Haverhill Fire and Trinity EMS and taken to Lawrence General Hospital’s trauma center and then airlifted to Lahey Burlington where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Chrysler, a 27-year-old Haverhill man, and his passenger were taken to area hospitals with various, non-life-threatening injuries.

Kimball said Monday the matter remains under investigation and no arrests or citations were issued at the time.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...