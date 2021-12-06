First $1,000 of Haverhill Firefighter Calendar Sales Boosts Heroes and Helpers Childrens’ Program

The sale of Haverhill Firefighter calendars, donated and sold by of Mike Jarvis of Jarvi Productions, has, so far, put $1,000 toward Haverhill Police and Fire Department’s Heroes and Helpers Program.

Jarvis presented the first $1,000 check to firefighters Sunday at the Water Street fire station, which was immediately matched by Haverhill Firefighters Local 1011. Firefighter Ryan Fairbanks told WHAV firefighters thank Jarvis for producing the spiral-bound calendars and giving 100% of sale proceeds to the effort benefitting children’s families.

Fairbanks explained participating children “who need a little help for Christmas” are chosen through the police department’s school resource officers and given up to $100 each to spend. “It’s them getting gifts for their families, not us getting gifts for them,” he said.

Firefighters and police will escort 100 children Saturday, Dec. 11, through Haverhill’s Target department store. In past years Target would sponsor a pizza party, but activities were scaled back because of COVID-19 precautions.

Covanta of Haverhill is also contributing to the program.

Calendars are still available by emailing [email protected] or stopping by Haverhill Fire Credit Union, 75 Kenoza Ave. Calendars are $30 each and benefit firefighter charities.

