D’Empanadas Restaurant, Featuring Latin Foods, Opens in Haverhill

D’Empanadas, Haverhill’s newest restaurant specializing in a variety of Latino-inspired foods, opened with a ribbon cutting ceremony last week on Hilldale Avenue in Haverhill.

This is owner Miguel Del Valle’s second location, having opened his first in 2015 in Lynn. He and his family emigrated from the Dominican Republic. Rep. Linda Dean Campbell was on hand to present a House citation recognizing the restaurant as the community’s newest Latino-owned business.

“Your presence here is a fantastic and welcome addition to our restaurant offerings,” the citation added.

The menu includes a variety of sandwiches, yaroa, empanadas, desserts and other offerings. Del Valle’s vision is to create a chain of D’Empanada’s around the state.

The restaurant is open Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m., and Sunday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., in the Hilldale Shopping Center, off Lafayette Square, at 11 Hilldale Ave., Haverhill. It also offers delivery.

