Santa Claus Helps Light Haverhill’s Christmas Tree in Washington Square

By |

Celebrating Haverhill’s Christmas tree lighting Friday night were, from left, Rep. Andy X. Vargas and his dog, Merengue; Councilor Mary Ellen Daly O’Brien; Councilor-Elect Shaun P. Toohey; Council President Melinda E. Barrett, Councilor Joseph J. Bevilacqua; Santa Claus; and Mayor James J. Fiorentini. (Mike Jarvis photograph for WHAV News.)

Haverhill’s Christmas tree in Washington Square is lit for the season.

The tree was illuminated following a brief ceremony Friday night, highlighted by carolers and the arrival of Santa Claus by horse-drawn carriage on loan to him by Haverhill’s own Kimball Farm. Mayor James J. Fiorentini, state Rep. Andy X. Vargas and city councilors were among those in attendance.

Santa stayed behind awhile to pose for photographs with children.

This year’s tree was donated by the Kennedy family, 338 Water St., It was planted more than 30 years ago by Brendan Kennedy, who brought home a sapling on Arbor Day from Sacred Hearts School.

Comments are closed.