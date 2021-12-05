Santa Claus Helps Light Haverhill’s Christmas Tree in Washington Square

Haverhill’s Christmas tree in Washington Square is lit for the season.

The tree was illuminated following a brief ceremony Friday night, highlighted by carolers and the arrival of Santa Claus by horse-drawn carriage on loan to him by Haverhill’s own Kimball Farm. Mayor James J. Fiorentini, state Rep. Andy X. Vargas and city councilors were among those in attendance.

Santa stayed behind awhile to pose for photographs with children.

This year’s tree was donated by the Kennedy family, 338 Water St., It was planted more than 30 years ago by Brendan Kennedy, who brought home a sapling on Arbor Day from Sacred Hearts School.

