Mello, Haverhill Cannabis Store, Plans Grand Opening Saturday with Ethan Zohn, Inspectah Deck

Haverhill’s fourth adult-use cannabis store, Mello, formally opens Saturday morning with a ribbon cutting, appearance by Ethan Zohn of “Survivor: Africa” and music by Inspectah Deck.

One of the founders, Tim Riley, who serves as facilities manager, said the 330 Amesbury Road store represents a $3 million investment, including the cost of the land and extensive rehabilitation of the former Seafood Etc. restaurant. Another founder, Charles Emery, who serves as Mello’s community relations manager, previewed the grand opening for WHAV.

“We’re thrilled with the opportunity to showcase our property to our community, our business partners, vendors. We’re excited to have everyone meet our team and get to know us even better,” he told WHAV.

Emery, Riley and third founder Phil Brown have been joined by Mass Invest Group to open Mello. The store has already been serving customers during its soft opening. Mello joins Stem, Full Harvest Moonz and CNA Stores as the first licensed cannabis retailers in Haverhill. Emery said his team is eager to serve the public.

“It’s been a challenging run, but a very fulfilling one. We’re very, very fortunate to have a strong management team, leadership team and a very committed staff who are very passionate,” he said.

The grand opening, which begins at 10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 4, also features games, prizes and massages.

