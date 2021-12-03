I-495 Construction Update: With New Bridges Open, Dismantling and Adjustments Begin This Week

Now that the new southbound bridge along Interstate 495 is open in Haverhill, crews from SPS New England turn their attention to dismantling some materials used during construction and adjusting other elements.

Both the north and southbound bridges are complete, but work continues through next spring to, among other things, remove the temporary crossover that allowed cars and trucks to share the new northbound bridge and clean up the median.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation reports there will be a single left lane closing Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 7 and 8, on I-495 south, between exits 107 and 106, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., to remove and reset temporary crash cushions.

A left lane also closes Thursday, Dec. 9, on I-495 northbound, between exits 106 and 107, from 6 a.m.-2 p.m., to adjust a temporary barrier.

There will be double right lane closings Thursday, Dec. 9, overnight from 9 p.m.-5 a.m., on I-495 northbound, between exits 106 and 107, to allow crews to remove staging and formwork from the northbound bridge.

