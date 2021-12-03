Arpino Begins Job Next Week as Haverhill’s Highway Superintendent

Michael Arpino takes over as Haverhill’s highway superintendent next Tuesday as the city gears up for snowplowing.

Arpino is leaving a similar job as superintendent of the City of Newton’s Streets Division where he has served since 2011. He replaces Brian Zaniboni, who retired last month, and will earn $110,000 annually. Arpino was among 52 applicants for the job. Seven received interviews and three were named finalists by an interview committee. Mayor James J. Fiorentini chose Arpino from among the finalists.

“The highway superintendent is in charge of fixing potholes and sidewalks, paving streets and plowing snow,” Fiorentini said. “Given the time of year with snow season just about upon us, it was critical to find the right person as soon as possible. We are lucky to get Mr. Arpino and I’m confident he is going to do a great job.”

Prior to working for Newton, Arpino was employed at Trillennium Services in Newton from 2000 to 2011 and worked for his family’s Arpino Construction. He will report directly to Public Works Director Michael Stankovich.

“One of the first lessons I learned in life was to take pride in everything I do, be knowledgeable and excel to my full potential,” Arpino said in his resume. “I am a hard worker, straight to the point and eager for results. In the jobs I have had over the years I have quickly climbed the ladder to management positions. Since moving to the public works sector, I have held three titles in a short span and plan achieve all that I can. I treat every situation and person with care and respect.”

