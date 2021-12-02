Haverhill Public Library Training Program Dec. 6 Helps Seniors Avoid Scams

The Haverhill Public Library presents “Savvy Senior: How To Protect Yourself From Becoming A Victim Of Scams” with a representative of the Massachusetts Attorney general’s Office next Monday.

The training discusses how to avoid financial exploitation, spot scammers and find protection online. It takes place Monday, Dec. 6, from 1 to 2 p.m. It is presented by Attorney General Maura Healey’s Community Engagement Division.

Those seeking more information or to register may visit haverhillpl.org and look under Calendar of Events.

