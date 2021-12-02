Elder Services Now Known as AgeSpan, Reflecting Agency’s Evolution Since 1974

Elder Services of the Merrimack Valley and North Shore, a private nonprofit agency with offices in Lawrence and Danvers, is now known as AgeSpan.

AgeSpan started as an organization in 1974, focused on serving the needs of older adults. Over the years, its programs and services have expanded, and the agency now serves a wide variety of individuals, including seniors, younger people, those with disabilities, veterans and family members. AgeSpan’s service area has grown to include more than 28 diverse communities, as well as helping people statewide and across New England.

“As AgeSpan, our name reflects the agency we are, the people and communities we serve, and the compassionate work we do every day,” said CEO Joan Hatem-Roy. “It’s an exciting time in our agency’s history. We know this name will serve us well for decades to come as we continue to be the agency everyone has known, providing innovative programs to help people throughout their lifespan.”

“Our mission has not changed. We will continue to provide the same high level of services without interruption because our commitment to individuals, our community partners, volunteers, and donors remains the same,” Hatem-Roy says.

As part of the rebrand, the agency has a new website at agespan.org. Users will be automatically directed to the new website even if they use the former Elder Services website name. The agency’s addresses and phone numbers remain the same.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...