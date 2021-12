The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce is having its Business Networking and Referral Holiday Mixer Tuesday, Dec. 14, at the Lanam Club.

The annual event features appetizers, business card drawing for door prizes and raffles. Admission is $10 for members and $20 for guests.

It takes place from 5-7 p.m., at the Lanam Club, 260 N. Main St., Andover. To register, visit merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.

