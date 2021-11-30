Northern Essex Community College Provides Online Winter Intersession Courses

Dozens of online classes are offered by Northern Essex Community College starting in January.

Registration is open for the college’s Winter Intersession, beginning Monday, Jan. 3, and running for two or four weeks. Courses include Intro to Business, U.S. History I and Statistics, providing an opportunity for students to get caught up or get ahead in their degrees.

Besides Northern Essex students, classes are open to area students who are home on break from other colleges and universities and can easily transfer the credits they earn during an intersession course. A typical three-credit course costs less than $800.

The complete winter session course listing is available at necc.mass.edu by clicking on the course selection tool. For more information or to register for winter courses, students who are not currently enrolled at the college may call 978-556-3700 or email [email protected].

Registration also remains open for spring semester, which starts Wednesday, Jan. 19. Those seeking details on spring course offerings may contact Enrollment Services at 978 556-3700 or emailing [email protected].

