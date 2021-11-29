Edwards Receives Honor as One of 2021’s ‘Lawyers of Distinction’

Haverhill attorney Joseph C. Edwards was again named among “Lawyers of Distinction” for 2021.

According to the organization, lawyers are nominated by their peers and assigned numerical scores of 1 to 5 for each of the 12 enumerated factors which are meant to recognize the lawyer’s achievements and peer recognition. In both 2020 and 2021, Edwards was recognized for excellence in Social Security Disability law.

Besides Social Security Disability, Edward’s practice focuses on unemployment denial, personal injury and criminal law. He is a member of the National Organization of Social Security Claimants Representatives, American Bar Association, Massachusetts Bar Association and Haverhill Bar Association.

Edwards received his juris doctor from the New England School of Law, Bachelor of Science and Bachelor of Arts degrees from Suffolk University and associate degree from Northern Essex Community College.

He is active in community affairs, serving as chairman of the City of Haverhill License Commission. He is also the former chairman of the Northern Essex Community College Board of Trustees and former chairman of the Board of Trustees at Essex Agricultural and Technical High School.

