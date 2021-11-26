Podcast: Haverhill Chamber Readies for Volleyball Wednesday; Entrance Fee Supports YMCA Giving Tree



The Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce is bringing back something next week that many people remember from their school days. Dodgeball!

It’s a Haverhill Chamber Business After Hours event taking place Wednesday, Dec. 1, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., at Plaistow YMCA, 175 Plaistow Road, Plaistow, N.H. Chamber President and CEO Irene Haley recently gave WHAV listeners the lowdown.

“The event link on our calendar has all the rules, and they are not fooling around. There are going to be referees. There are rules about how you are out when you are hit. So, it looks like it’s going to be a great time,” she said.

Haley went on to say the dodgeball entrance fee goes towards helping people in need during the holiday season.

“If you bring an unwrapped gift, you’ll get to play for free, and we are supporting the Giving Tree for the YMCA. So, it’s a great way to give some toys to some people who need it and have a really good time playing some dodgeball. I’m going to be limbering up and getting to participate,” she said.

Haley notes each team will have six players with two substitutes and two guaranteed games timed at eight minutes each. Details are at HaverhilChamber.com. Haley also reminds folks tomorrow is Shop Small Business Saturday, encouraging shoppers to patronize locally owned businesses and organizations. She pointed out, “When small businesses succeed, we all do.”

Besides WHAV.net, WHAV’s “Merrimack Valley Newsmakers” podcasts are available via Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeart Radio, Google Podcasts, TuneIn and Alexa.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...