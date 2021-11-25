Emmaus Joins Other Nonprofits in Seeking Donations on #GivingTuesday Nov. 30

After nearly two years of a global pandemic, local nonprofits are counting on people not forgetting the critical work they are doing to ensure people are fed, housed and healthy this holiday season.

Emmaus is one of those nonprofits and hopes to build upon its past success on #GivingTuesday and reach a new and ambitious goal of $50,000 on Nov. 30. This is the eighth year Emmaus has participated in the international day of giving. Last year, Emmaus raised $46,545, bringing the seven-year total for gifts made on #GivingTuesday to Emmaus to just over $176,000.

“We have a lot to be grateful for this holiday season as vaccinations and widespread testing have made it easier for us to stay healthy and be together,” said Emmaus CEO Jeanine Murphy. “But, Emmaus continues to deal with the challenges that COVID has presented as we remain deeply committed to protecting those in our care. We need your financial support now to fulfill our mission of love, hope, and compassion.”

For the seventh year in a row, Haverhill Bank will again match the first $2,500 donated to Emmaus on #GivingTuesday. Once donations reach $25,000, Haverhill Bank will match the next $2,500 that Emmaus receives dollar-for-dollar.

“Personally and professionally, I strongly believe in being an active participant in the development of the well-being of the communities in which we live and work,” said Haverhill Bank President and CEO Thomas L. Mortimer. “Haverhill Bank has proudly supported Emmaus as their Giving Tuesday partner for the past seven years and we look forward to many more years.”

When the pandemic hit, Emmaus was faced with unanticipated budget shortfalls due to increased staffing as it converted its overnight shelter into a 24/7 operation to keep people inside and safe; purchasing PPE, cleaning supplies and working with professional cleaning companies; and making modifications across all programs to keep staff and guests safe, such as installing handwashing stations and reconfiguring dining and sleeping arrangements.

As the pandemic drags on, Emmaus is still facing additional costs associated with enhanced cleaning and safety precautions. In addition, the number of people seeking shelter has escalated recently since the housing moratoriums have been lifted, alternative shelter options have closed, and public benefits have been scaled back.

Donations will be used to offset these costs so Emmaus can continue to help women, men and children battling homelessness rebuild their lives. Nearly 91 cents of every dollar raised goes directly into programs that transform our clients’ lives. When you give to Emmaus, you know that your money will get to those in greatest need.

#GivingTuesday is a web-based social media-driven campaign and donations may be made online at EmmausInc.org. Checks made payable to Emmaus Inc. are also accepted and may be mailed to Emmaus Inc., P.O. Box 568, Haverhill, MA 01831. Write “Giving Tuesday” on the memo line with checks dated Nov. 30.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...