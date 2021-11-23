Publishers Name Kazarosian Costello ‘Best Law Firm’ in Four Categories

Haverhill-based law firm Kazarosian Costello was recently named “Best Law Firm” in four practice areas for 2022 by U.S. News and World Report and Best Lawyers.

Kazarosian Costello, with offices in Haverhill and Salem, Mass., represents plaintiffs in a wide array of practice areas, including personal injury, medical malpractice, civil rights, employment, discrimination, family law and divorce.

Firms included in the 2022 Edition of U.S. News – Best Lawyers “Best Law Firms” receive tier designations that reflect the highest level of respect a firm can earn among other leading lawyers and clients from the same communities and practice areas. Kazarosian Costello received Metropolitan Tier 1 ranking for personal injury litigation and Metropolitan Tier 2 ranking in civil rights law, employment law-individuals and family law.

To be eligible, a firm must have at least one lawyer recognized in The Best Lawyers in America, which recognizes the top 5% of private practicing lawyers in the U.S. In the recently released 2021 edition of Best Lawyers, three attorneys from the firm were recognized, Partners Marsha V. Kazarosian and Walter A. Costello Jr., and Marc A. Moccia, an associate with the firm.

