Haverhill Native Morillo Delivers Message of Hope for Young People at Talks Today

Haverhill native Michy E. Morillo, who travels the country as a speaker and coach, talks with Haverhill High students today and the public tonight about her message of hope for young people.

Haverhill Violence Intervention and Prevention, known as VIP, invited Morillo, now of Florida. She was expelled from Haverhill High School more than 20 years ago, served time in juvenile detention and has since dedicated her life to coaching, mentoring and advocating for young people to begin their journeys of self-development for success.

Two years ago, Morillo authored a workbook, “Cell Dreamer,” an eight-week, self-development course for incarcerated youth. The course, along with coaching, offers tools and guidance to increase knowledge, challenge behavior and change actions that can assist with a more productive return to society.

She meets with students during the school day and then the community at large, from 6-8 p.m., tonight, at the high school, 137 Monument St.

The Violence Intervention and Prevention program began in 2005 at Haverhill High School. It has grown to include students of all ages and partners with various groups and organizations such as the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Haverhill, UTEC and YMCA. Last month, it conducted its 14th annual Walk for Peace.

