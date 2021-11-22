Haverhill Firefighter 2022 Spiral-Bound Calendars Available to Support Firefighter Charities

A large, colorful and spiral-bound 12-month calendar depicting Haverhill firefighters at work over the last year is available for sale with all proceeds benefitting fire department charities.

The calendar is the brainchild of Mike Jarvis of Jarvi Productions of Haverhill. Jarvis, whose photography is often featured on WHAV.net, has been working on the calendar over the past year to show support and appreciation to firefighters and first responders.

Jarvis’ goal is to raise $2,500 to support Haverhill Firefighters Local 1011’s charitable work, including the Hero Program. Firefighter Ryan Fairbanks said the program involves police and firefighters shopping for gifts for children to present to their families.

“We’re hoping to put 20 kids through the program just with that money alone,” Fairbanks said.

During the first week of December, Jarvis plans to make the first donation which will likely be matched by the union.

A limited number of Haverhill Firefighter 2022 Calendars are available at $30 each. They are for sale at the Haverhill Fire Department Credit Union, 75 Kenoza Ave. They may also be ordered by sending a message to Jarvi Productions on Facebook or by emailing [email protected].

Jarvis will be available to distribute and sell calendars Saturday, Nov. 27, from noon-3 p.m., at Battle Grounds Coffee Company, 39 Washington St., Haverhill.

