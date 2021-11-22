Haverhill Chamber Dodgeball Tournament Dec. 1 Supports YMCA Giving Tree

Participants during the 2018 tournament. (Courtesy photograph.)

The Haverhill Chamber of Commerce is daring residents to dodge during its business after hours dodgeball tournament Dec. 1 to help benefit the YMCA Giving Tree.

The Chamber invites members and non-members alike to grab or join a team, play or cheer for others.

The tournament takes place Wednesday, Dec 1., from 5:30-7:30 p.m., at Plaistow YMCA, 175 Plaistow Road, Plaistow, N.H. Admission is free to those who bring a new and unwrapped toy to support YMCA families or $10 for everyone else.

Register online at haverhillchamber.com.

