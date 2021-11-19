State Awards Groveland $75,000 for Master Plan and Lawrence $100,000 for Resident Needs

Groveland plans to use a $75,000 state grant to develop a comprehensive master plan, while Lawrence CommunityWorks will use $100,000 to address food security, affordable housing and resident health.

Groveland and Lawrence are among 26 communities sharing in $2.5 million under the state’s Urban Agenda Grant Program. Groveland’s master plan will build on town priorities in the areas of housing, open space and recreation, town center commercial revitalization, environment and transportation. Lawrence CommunityWorks’ DyeWorks/East Island project “will create a hub for healthy living in north Lawrence, improving neighborhood conditions, adding amenities and creating an ecosystem that prioritizes physical and financial health for its residents.”

According to the state, “the Urban Agenda Grant Program is designed to support community development that is grounded in collaboration and focused on economic opportunities with local significance.”

Lt. Governor Karyn Polito and Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy announced the two grants during a stop yesterday in Fall River.

