Federal Judge Sends Man to Prison for ID Theft After Seeking License at Haverhill Registry Office

A 33-year-old former Lowell resident will serve two-and-a-half years in prison after being sentenced this week in federal court for using the identity of a U.S. citizen at the Haverhill Registry of Motor Vehicles office.

Hector Antonio Cruz Ciprian was sentenced by U.S. District Court Chief Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV to 30 months in prison and three years of supervised release. Cruz Ciprian will also be subject to deportation proceedings upon completion of his sentence. Last June 21, Cruz Ciprian pleaded guilty to one count of false representation of a Social Security number and one count of aggravated identity theft.

Back in 2016, Cruz Ciprian used the identification of a U.S. citizen to apply for an out-of-state driver’s license conversion at the Registry of Motor Vehicles in Haverhill. In the application, Cruz Ciprian provided, among other things, a Social Security card, birth certificate and utility bill in the victim’s name.

