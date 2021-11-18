Haverhill Athletic Hall of Famer Ottaviani Wins $1 Million Mass. Lottery Prize

Haverhill Athletic Hall of Famer R. John Ottaviani won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” instant ticket game.

Ottaviani, a 60-year coach and athletic director, won Nov. 4 and opted to receive his prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes. He purchased his ticket at Quik Mart, 764 Main St., Haverhill. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket.

Beginning at Haverhill High School in 1963 as a physical education instructor, “Coach O.” is credited with saving the sports program during budget cuts related to the tax-cutting measure Proposition 2 ½.

