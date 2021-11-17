Today’s Obituaries: Olive Reynolds Macdougall, 98, Known for Generosity

Olive Reynolds Macdougall, 98, passed away peacefully Nov. 15. She was born in Brockton on July 29, 1923, daughter of the late Horace Franklin Reynolds and Edith Mason MacDonald Reynolds.

She was predeceased by her husband John S. Macdougall Jr., and sisters Florence Reynolds and Jean Reynolds Thomson.

Macdougall spent her early years in Chatham.Later in life, she was on the faculty at Massachusetts General Hospital School of Nursing, while providing exemplary care for patients there.

She is survived by a nephew, David R. Thomson, his wife Brenda, and son Tyler, all of Chatham, and a niece, Ann T. Stamatiou, of Sebring, Fla..

Macdougall was happiest at her home where all felt welcome. Family and friends came first, and her boundless generosity and giving of herself and support of many non-profit organizations will long be remembered.

Her family thanks the staff at Home Health VNA and Merrimack Valley Hospice at High Pointe for their loving care and compassion.

Arrangements under the direction of Dole, Childs and Shaw Funeral Home, 148 Main St., Haverhill, will be private and at the convenience of the family.

