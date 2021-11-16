Haverhill Police Go Unshaven as Part of Home Base Relief for Veterans’ Invisible Wounds

Certain Haverhill police officers are going unshaven this month to help veterans and their families heal from invisible wounds, such as post-traumatic stress and traumatic brain injury.

Police are raising awareness and money in support of Home Base, a Red Sox Foundation and Massachusetts General Hospital program. This is the seventh year of the “Home Base No Shave” campaign for critical, life-saving care.

Residents are asked to consider making a donation by speaking with any officers or visiting the Haverhill Police Department’s fundraising page here.

