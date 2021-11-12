Podcast: Salvation Army Bells Begin Ringing Monday at Haverhill’s Westgate Plaza



A familiar sound will be in the air soon. It’s the ringing of the Salvation Army Red Kettle bells as the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays approach.

Major Walter Rivers of the Salvation Army in Haverhill recently told WHAV’s morning listeners what to expect and when.

“We’re planning a kickoff event Monday at noon at the Market Basket at Westgate Plaza. We hope that some of the public will come out and support us. We will be Christmas caroling and there will be candy canes handed out. There will be a kettle as well. A really good time for us to kick off to the public our Thanksgiving and Christmas activities. Just to let the public know we are still here. We need your support so we can help others who are in need during the holiday season and into 2022,” he said.

Rivers says the kettles are important for the Salvation Army and volunteers are needed to ring bells. Volunteers are also needed to help stock the food pantry on the first Friday of the month. Earlier this month, additional volunteers came out to help unload a truck carrying 18,000 pounds of supplies. The next delivery is scheduled for Dec. 3.

When it comes to the Salvation Army kettles, both volunteers and donors are needed, especially after the impact of the pandemic on fundraising last year.

“We are so grateful for the community support. Because of what happened last year, fundraising around the Commonwealth was down for the Salvation Army almost between 80 and 90 percent. It was difficult to try to operate without those resources,” Rivers said.

He added the Salvation Army in Haverhill is holding its Thanksgiving meal Wednesday Nov. 24 at its 395 Main St. headquarters with seating that morning beginning at 11 a.m. Those wishing to volunteer or to reserve seating may call the Salvation Army in Haverhill at 978-420-4192.

