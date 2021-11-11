Pentucket Players Present ‘Evita’ Friday, Saturday, Sunday at Haverhill City Hall

Delayed more than a year because of the pandemic, Pentucket Players is presenting “Evita” this weekend at Haverhill City Hall auditorium.

Pentucket Players expected a two-week delay back on March 15, 2020 while originally rehearsing, “Evita.” The two-week hiatus lasted for months because of precautions related to COVID-19.

“Evita” chronicles the rise to fame and notoriety of Eva Peron, iconic wife of Argentinian dictator, Juan Peron, in the early 1950s. The multi-generational, diverse cast features performers from the Greater Merrimack Valley area.

The play takes place Friday and Saturday, Nov. 12 and 13, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 14, at 2 p.m., at Haverhill City Hall auditorium, 4 Summer St.

Tickets are available online at pentucketplayers.org and at the door.

