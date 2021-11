Before the snow flies, Haverhill is looking for snow plow contractors and willing to pay from $70 to $135 per hour depending on equipment.

Like other communities, the city faces a shortage of private snow plow drivers this winter.

For more information, call the Haverhill Department of Public Works at 978-374-2361 or 311.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...