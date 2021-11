A series of dance classes is taking place starting tomorrow night in downtown Haverhill.

Described as “simple dance moves you can groove,” the first class of Bachata Phunk with Ysasha is free. It begins Thursday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m., at the Galleria Banquet Room at Maria’s, 81 Essex St., Haverhill.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...