Post Office Honors Emmaus with Special ‘Thank You’ Stamp for Continuous Essential Work

The long-standing motto of the United States Post Office of “Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds,” was never as true as it was during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

That motto, the Post Office found, also applies to other essential workers such as healthcare workers and first-responders that showed up each and every day over the last two years making sure those in the community were safe. Last Friday, the Post Office honored the work of Emmaus with the agency’s special “Thank You” stamp that was created to honor essential workers for their efforts during the pandemic. Emmaus is the only agency in the city to receive this honor, said Haverhill Postmaster Keith Miller.

“We asked our staff and carriers on who we should honor and Emmaus’ name just kept coming up,” said Miller. “We wanted to thank you for helping the people in Haverhill who are in the most need.”

In August of 2020 the Post Office unveiled a special “Thank You” stamp to honor essential workers across the nation for their efforts during the pandemic. Since then, the Post Office has presented the stamp to people and businesses throughout the country to honor their service to others.

“We found that even smaller places, like Emmaus, had a tremendous impact on people,” Miller noted. “You worked this entire time…your services were essential and we thank you for a job well-done.”

The “Thank You” stamp can be purchased at any post office.

