Amazon Workforce Staffing Interviews Prospective Employees Tuesday at MakeIT Haverhill

Representatives from Amazon Workforce Staffing are interviewing potential employees this afternoon in Haverhill.

Amazon seeks warehouse team members for its operation at 25 Computer Drive in Haverhill. Employees may earn up to $18.45 per hour and jobs are full-time, regular or seasonal. Candidates must be 18 years or older.

Associates load conveyor belts and transport and stage deliveries to be picked up by drivers.

Amazon and MakeIT Haverhill are combining the normal two-step process, where applicants’ complete forms at MakeIT Haverhill and then complete oral drug tests and other final tasks outside of Haverhill. The event takes place at MakeIT Haverhill, 301 Washington St., Haverhill from 1-4 p.m.

Applicants should bring a mobile phone and non-expired documents proving their identities and employment eligibility as required by federal law. A list of acceptable documents is here.

