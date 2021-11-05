Stacks Opens in Downtown Haverhill with Craft Sandwiches, Bar With ‘Booze-Infused Milkshakes’

Haverhill’s newest restaurant, Stacks, opened to the public Thursday with craft sandwiches and 24 beers or ciders on tap.

The 122 Washington St. restaurant is operated by brothers Paul and Anthony Tomacchio in the space formerly occupied by the Lasting Room. Besides food and a full bar, Stacks highlights its “over-the-top booze-infused milkshakes.”

At a ribbon cutting by the Merrimack Valley Chamber, Stacks received recognition from elected officials including Rep. Andy X. Vargas and Haverhill City Councilors Colin F. LePage and Timothy J. Jordan.

