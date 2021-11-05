PrideStar EMS Plans to Acquire Trinity EMS, Retain Headquarters in Lowell and Haverhill

PrideStar EMS and Trinity EMS, both headquartered in Lowell, plan to become one emergency medical service company rooted in the Merrimack Valley and Southern New Hampshire.

PrideStar EMS founder and CEO David Daly said the Daly Holding Company, parent of PrideStar EMS, is buying Trinity, but John Chemaly, Trinity president, will remain with the expanded company as vice president of strategic planning and retain an ownership interest.

“We are thrilled to welcome John and his team,” Daly said. “PrideStar and Trinity benefited from strong leadership teams to help the agencies deliver high-quality and professional emergency services to our communities for decades. John’s continued commitment to that mission will be invaluable as we look toward the future.”

The company will employ 450 people and operate more than 115 vehicles in 14 communities in the Greater Merrimack Valley and Southern New Hampshire. It will maintain its headquarters in Lowell and Haverhill with satellite bases in seven surrounding communities to guarantee complete continuity of services.

Chemaly and Gary Sepe founded Trinity EMS in Lowell in 1991. Daly, who started his career as a paramedic at Trinity, founded PrideStar EMS in Lowell in 2006. Sepe plans to retire.

Chemaly said “PrideStar and Trinity share the same core values: integrity, compassion, and a love of community. He added, “consolidation and economies of scale provide an impactful solution to the challenges we all face and better service will be the natural result.”

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...