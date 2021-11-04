Haverhill Firefighting Museum Distributes Fire Safety Activity Packets to Third Graders

By |

Haverhill Firefighting Museum, 75 Kenoza Ave., Haverhill. (WHAV News photograph.)

The Haverhill Firefighting Museum is distributing fire safety activity packets to all of Haverhill’s third graders.

It contains 14 pages and includes a free family pass to visit the museum. Covered topics include 10 tips for fire safety, a smoke alarm test sheet, an emergency meeting place maze, how to call 911 and what to know and say, a cootie catcher cut out page, crossword puzzle with safety facts, hidden picture page, an Earth Smarts page and a scavenger hunt to do on the museum’s website haverhillfirefightingmuseum.org.

There is also information about the Haverhill Firefighting Museum’s Adopt a Hydrant program.

Comments are closed.