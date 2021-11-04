Greek Food, Pastries, Music and More Highlight Holy Apostles Annual Festival Nov. 5-7

The annual Greek Festival, presented by Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church, takes place this Friday through Sunday with homemade Greek food and pastries, music, raffles and more.

Specialties include pork souvlaki, chicken souvlaki, pastichio, spanakopita, dolmades and Greek salad. Desserts include baklava, finikia, kourambiethes, koulouria and loukoumades.

Live music will be performed Saturday night by Fotia-Live. The festival takes place Friday, Nov. 5, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 6, 11 a.m.-1 a.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., at the church, 154-156 Winter St. There is free parking and takeout food is available.

