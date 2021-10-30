I-496 Construction Update: Overnight Lane and Ramp Closings This Week for Pavement Marking

Pavement marking requires overnight lane and ramp closing this week on the southbound side of Interstate 495 in Haverhill.

There will be double right lane closings on I-495 south, between exits 108, Route 97/Broadway, and 106, Ward Hill, Sunday, Oct. 31 through Thursday, Nov. 4, from 9 p.m.-5 a.m., each night.

The exit 108 on-ramp from Route 97 to I-495 south closes Sunday, Oct. 31 through Thursday, Nov. 4, from 10 p.m.-5 a.m., each night. Traffic will be detoured to I-495 north to exit 109B, Route 125/Main Street to the on-ramp to I-495 south.

The exit 107 off-ramp from I-495 south to Route 110/113/River Street closes Sunday, Oct. 31 through Thursday, Nov. 4, from 10 p.m.-5 a.m., each night. Affected traffic will be detoured to exit 106 to the on-ramp to I-495 north. Similarly, the River Street on-ramp to I-495 south closes during the same times. Traffic will be detoured north to exit 109B, Route 125, to the on-ramp to I-495 south.

