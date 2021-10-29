Sen. Warren Endorses Vasquez in Lawrence Mayoral Contest

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren is supporting former Lawrence City Council President and Mayor Kendrys Vasquez in next week’s election.

Vasquez, who took over for Mayor Daniel Rivera after Rivera was hired as CEO of MassDevelopment, is seeking a full term as the city’s mayor Tuesday, Nov. 2. The former Democratic presidential candidate launched her presidential campaign in the mill city in 2019.

“Mayor Kendrys Vasquez has fought to create big structural policies that Lawrencians deserve like expanding the Mayor’s Child Care Scholarship Fund, committing $3.6 million over the next two years to assist Lawrence families with affordable access to licensed child care,” Warren said in a statement.

The endorsement comes on the heels of a wave of endorsements from former Mayor Rivera, state Sen. Barry Finegold, Rep. Marcos Devers, SEIU, Merrimack Valley Central Labor Council, Lawrence Teachers Union and Massachusetts Nurses Association.

