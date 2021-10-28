Today’s Obituaries: Geraldine Cesati; Worked for Haverhill Fire Chief Burton

Geraldine F. “Geri” (Heymans) Cesati, 70, of Atkinson, N.H., and a former longtime resident of 11th Avenue in Haverhill, died peacefully, following a long illness, on Tuesday Oct. 26, at High Pointe Hospice House in Haverhill, with her loving family by her side.

Born in Methuen, daughter of Frank and Helen (Currie) Heymans, she was raised and educated in Methuen and Haverhill, graduating Haverhill High School with the Class of 1968. As a young woman, she was employed as a secretary to the late Haverhill Fire Chief Lewis C. Burton. She left the work force to stay at home and raise her children until they were grown. In her later years she worked as a part-time bookkeeper.

A longtime member of All Saints Parish and the former Saint Joseph Parish of Haverhill, she was a very active volunteer for the former Saint Joseph School.

A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, she enjoyed creating a warm and loving home for her family and also enjoyed summers in Maine at Papoose Pond in North Waterford.

Predeceased in 2014 by her devoted husband, A. Edward Cesati, she will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by a son and daughter-in-law, Christopher P and Kimberly Cesati of North Andover, two daughters and a son-in-law, Janelle A. and Harry Pinti of East Hampstead, N.H., and Rachael L. Cesati of Atkinson, five grandchildren, Zackary Cesati, Brendan Cesati, Harry Pinti,III, Isabel Pinti and Mason Pinti, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by brothers, Robert Dirr and Jack Dirr and a sister Carol Caron.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Geri’s Life Celebration to be held on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 from 2-5 p.m. at Brookside Chapel and Funeral Home, 116 Main St, Plaistow, N.H. Her funeral service will take place on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. A private family burial service takes place in Elmwood Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial donations be made to High Point Hospice House, 360 North Ave., Haverhill, MA 01830.

