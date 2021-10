Pentucket Kiwanis is bringing back its wine tasting dinner next week to support local charities.

The wine tasting party includes samples of exclusive imported wines, a full dinner buffet, live jazz band and raffles.

The dinner takes place Thursday, Nov. 4, 6-8 p.m., at Maria’s Galleria Banquet Hall, 81 Essex St., in downtown Haverhill. Tickets are $45 per person or $325 for a table.

For tickets, reach out to a Kiwanian or register online here.

