Haverhill Joins Area Communities, Moving Trick or Treat to Sunday

The weather forecast means Haverhill is joining its neighbors in scheduling children’s Trick or Treat to early Sunday night.

The candy-gathering, costumed exercise now takes place Sunday, Oct. 31, from 5-7 p.m. The mayor’s office said the decision was made after consulting with police and latest weather reports showing heavy rain Saturday evening, but no rain Sunday.

Methuen, North Andover and Plaistow, N.H., also plan Trick or Treat on the same day and times. Groveland, West Newbury and Atkinson, N.H., will have the activity Oct. 31, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

